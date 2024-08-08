KRMB seeks water indents for next four months

The Krishna River Management Board appealed two Telugu States Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to place the indents assessing their irrigation and drinking water needs for four months from August to November 2024.

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board has asked Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to submit their fresh indents by August 12 for release of water from the common reservoirs.

The three-member committee of the river management Board will meet soon to take a call on the indents to be placed by the two Telugu States. The Board wanted the two States to place the indents assessing their irrigation and drinking water needs for four months from August to November 2024.

Both States have already started drawing water from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects as they are brimming with heavy inflows.

The water drawls from NSP are 6873 cusecs by the NS right canal, 8193 cusecs by the NSP Left canal, 29151 cusecs for Main Power House, 2,24,574 cusecs from crest gates and 1800 cusecs to SLBC .