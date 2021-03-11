‘Ksheerabhishekam’ performed to KCR’s portrait in Warangal

“The employees will remain thankful to the Chief Minister, if 29 per cent fitment is given and retirement age is increased to 61,” said Ravinder Reddy.

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ‘promised’ to give them 29 per cent fitment besides raising the retirement age from 58 to 61 years, employees association, combined Warangal district, JAC leader Paritala Subba Rao, TNGOs State former president Karam Ravinder Reddy and others performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister at Revenue Guest House in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Reddy said the Chief Minister had a clear understanding of the problems of government employees and the employees were delighted by his ‘assurance.’ “The employees will remain thankful to the Chief Minister, if 29 per cent fitment is given and retirement age is increased to 61,” he added.

TGO combined Warangal district coordinator A Jaganmohna Rao, TNGO combined district coordinator Kumar, Employees Union leaders A Rajender, Shyam Sunder, K Ramesh, P Venu Gopal, Dr Praveen, Rankishan, Sarangapani, Ramu Nayak, Ravi, Egavenkateshwarlu, Sampath, Suresh, Moiz, Lakshmi Prasad, Usman, Ratnakar Reddy, Chikati Srinivas, Madhava Reddy and others participated in the programme.