KT Rama Rao assures help for protesting students of RGUKT Basra

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:28 AM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday assured protesting students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar that he would take their issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Will take all the issues mentioned to the notice of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu & Education Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education https://t.co/jNLkemAkMU — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 15, 2022

Responding to a tweet on issues in RGUKT Basra, Rama Rao tweeted: “Will take all the issues mentioned to the notice of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu & Education Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu. Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education.”

Around 8,000 students boycotted classes and launched an indefinite protest alleging poor amenities in the varsity on Tuesday. They wanted the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor, besides resolving basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .