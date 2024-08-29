KT Rama Rao decries tactics adopted to avoid loan waiver

The new requirement for farmers to provide self-declarations has sparked outrage. He called the process demeaning and referred to it as a "Self-Declaration Drama," suggesting it was a tactic to avoid fulfilling loan waiver promises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 10:30 AM

Hyderabad: Highlighting the controversy centered around the requirement for farmers to submit self-declaration to prove their eligibility for loan waivers, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday called it a humiliating experience.

Recalling the episode of an elderly woman who was asked to repay her pension in Kothagudem in similar conditions, he said the farmers might face similar treatment.

K T Rama Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of doubting and harassing farmers. He said the government’s promises of loan waivers in many cases was false propaganda, with numerous hurdles placed in the way of farmers seeking relief. He added that the government’s actions were a betrayal of the farmers’ trust.

Highlighting the plight of farmers in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s own village, Kondareddypalli, he posted a video by a YouTuber that has gone viral. In the video, over a dozen farmers express their frustration, stating that they have not received any loan waivers. Many were deprived of debt relief due to issues with ration cards and discrepancies in Aadhaar card entries.