KTR questions conflicting claims of Ministers on loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: Highlighting the conflicting statements being made by Ministers on the loan waiver implementation putting farmers in confusion, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday attributed the predicament being faced in the State to the untruthful nature of the Congress and its false promises.

While the Chief Minister had announced that the loan waiver was complete, with a total of Rs.31000 allocated to fulfill the promise made to farmers, another Minister asserted that the government had kept its promise to complete the waiver by August 15.

Contradicting the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister revealed that only Rs 7500 crore was released so far. Such a serious discrepancy raises questions about the actual progress and transparency of the scheme.

Adding to the confusion, some Ministers have claimed that Rs 17000 crore was disbursed. This figure, while higher than the Finance Minister’s, still falls short of the Chief Minister’s claim.

But of late, the Agriculture Minister claimed that the implementation of the scheme is yet to be completed and the process was half way through.

The incompetent Congress government was playing havoc with the farmers. Hardships the farmers were being subjected to would not augur well for the State, he said.