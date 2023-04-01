KT Rama Rao heaps praise on Korutla nursery

Appreciating the Korutla Municipal Commissioner for doing a great job, the Minister KT Rama Rao wanted the authorities to keep up the good work

Jagtial: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was full of praise on Saturday for the beautiful nursery developed in Korutla Municipality. The Minister appreciated the municipal authorities for developing the nursery.

Posting colorful pictures of the fully grown nursery on his Twitter account, Rama Rao said: “Guess where these beautiful pics are from? Nursery maintained by Korutla Municipality. We have 1,012 such nurseries across 141 towns (plus another 600 in GHMC)”

Guess where these beautiful pics are from? Nursery maintained by Korutla Municipality !! 😊 We have 1012 such Nurseries across 141 Towns (plus another 600 in GHMC) @MC_Korutla Great Job 👏 Keep up the good work @cdmatelangana #HaritaHaaram #GreenBudget pic.twitter.com/DtG05iTUmp — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 1, 2023

