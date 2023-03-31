Land prices in Telangana increased due to good governance, says KTR

Stating that Telangana was witnessing holistic development, KT Rama Rao said the State government's efficiency had led to land prices shooting up across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana was witnessing holistic development under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government’s efficiency had led to land prices shooting up across the State.

Recalling a past incident, the Minister said when he wanted to buy back his grandfather’s land in Moinkunta village out of sentiments, he was shocked at the price quoted by the current land owner.

The village was on the Siddipet – Mustabad route and the land was four kilometres from the main road, he said. “When we reached the site and enquired about the price, the Hyderabad-based land owner offered me a discount and quoted Rs.30 lakh per acre. I felt like I would faint,” Rama Rao said, asking whether was land available for less than Rs.10 lakh per acre anywhere in Telangana.

All this was possible due to the efficient implementation of welfare and development programmes in the State and good governance. If this was not the reason, then prices should have increased drastically between 2004 and 2014 as well, he said.

“If this is not due to the BRS government’s efficiency, land prices in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra should also have increased manifold. Is it the same case? Please check with your friends and relatives in those States,” he said.