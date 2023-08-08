KTR wants homes for all in Sircilla

Minister KT Rama Rao wants to develop Sircilla into a hut-free constituency by sanctioning houses to all homeless people under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with a family during the house warming ceremony.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao wants to develop Sircilla into a hut-free constituency by sanctioning houses to all homeless people under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Both government officials and public representatives should work in coordination to achieve the target, he said at a review meeting with MPPs, ZPTCs, counselors, CESS directors and officials on the scheme here on Tuesday.

He said a survey had found 2,800 houseless people in Sircilla municipality. Of them 2,000 beneficiaries were already sanctioned double bedroom houses. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 3,000 houses were already sanctioned to Sircilla constituency. Both public representatives and officials should do team work and identify genuine beneficiaries by visiting each and every village. People staying in huts and dilapidated houses should be given top priority in the selection and the people, who already got benefits under various schemes, would be given second priority.

Dalits, who did not have even a single gunta of land in Sircilla municipality limits would be given priority in the selection of beneficiaries for the second phase of Dalit Bandhu. The Minister also assured a permanent flood management programme and announced Rs.10 crore to avert flood threats to the Srinagar colony.

