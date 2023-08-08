Nizamabad IT Hub to be inaugurated on Wednesday

The IT Hub will also have an embedded T-Hub and TASK centre to help youngsters innovate and upskill.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the new IT Hub in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

The IT Hub, which has been built by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), spans over 50,000 square feet and has a plug and play seating capacity of 750. It is a state of the art facility that is equipped with the latest technology and amenities to cater to the needs of modern-day businesses.

Several companies across the globe have already shown interest in Nizamabad. Many of them have already signed up, recognizing the potential of the city to be a major IT hub. This is a testament to the growth and development prospects of Nizamabad, officials said.

To further promote the IT Hub and attract more companies, the Telangana government is offering incentives for the first year, where companies only have to pay maintenance costs, and the rental costs will start from the second year onwards. This initiative is aimed to support businesses to establish themselves in the region, and further boost the local economy.

The Minister tweeted on Tuesday: “I will be inaugurating a new IT Hub in Nizamabad city tomorrow as part of our efforts to take IT sector to Tier 2 cities & towns.

The IT Hub will also have an embedded T-Hub and TASK centre to help youngsters innovate and upskill. Giving wings to the aspirations of the youth has been a key driver of Telangana’s growth story.”

The Government of Telangana working closely with IT Serve Alliance USA and several other companies across the globe to promote and expand IT and ITES services to Tier II and III cities across the State.