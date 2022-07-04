KT Rama Rao pays tribute to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:27 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said it was the moral responsibility of all the Indians to remember the bravery and sacrifices of all the leaders, who fought for people’s rights and welfare of poor.

The Minister paid tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his birth anniversary here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said Telangana Government was officially celebrating the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and complimented Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas for organizing the celebrations on a grand note.

He said Alluri Sitarama Raju had fought against the British for the rights and welfare of the poor. Similarly, Kumaram Bheem had fought against the Nizam with a slogan Jal (water), Jungle (forest) and Zameen (land).

Drawing inspiration from these greats, the Telangana Government was fighting against all odds and striving for the welfare and development of the State since last eight years, the Minister said.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was ensuring welfare of communities in the State. When Kshatriya community appealed for land, the Chief Minister immediately allocated three acres land at Khanamet. Foundation for the bhavan would be laid shortly, he said and suggested that the building should be named after Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .