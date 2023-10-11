K’taka: CM Siddaramaiah assures safety to Kannadiga techie stuck in Israel

10:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday spoke to a Kannadiga family whose daughter Pooja Umadi, a software engineer from Rabakavi town in Bagalakote district of Karnataka is stuck in Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas.

The chief minister also said that they are closely monitoring the situation of all Kannadigas who are stuck in Israel and extended his moral support to the family of Pooja.

Siddaramaiah took a moment to connect with her mother via mobile phone.

He said, “I have spoken to Pooja; she is safe. Don’t worry.” These comforting words provided much-needed solace to the family members, who were undoubtedly anxious about Pooja’s well-being.

The family from Banhatti is stuck there amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. State Minister RB Thimmapur also assured them that the Government’s support is with them.

This evening, the Excise and Bagalkote District In-charge Minister RB Thimmapur reached out to Pooja and her family members, making it a priority to gather information about their safety and the current situation.

The distraught family’s concerns were assuaged as Pooja herself communicated that she was safe and unharmed.

“Pooja’s well-being and safety remain a top priority for the state government, with a commitment to maintain contact with the family and provide any necessary assistance in these challenging circumstances,” the CMO said.

Siddaramaiah earlier said that he is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safety of Kannadigas.

“In view of the current situation in Israel, we are closely working with @MEAIndia towards ensuring the safety of our citizens. In cases of any citizens of India hailing from Karnataka in Israel requiring assistance, reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Helpline numbers: 08022340676, 08022253707. Also @MEAIndia Helpline number: 97235226748,” he posted on social media platform X.