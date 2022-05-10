| Ktr Advises Job Aspirants To Cut Down On Social Media For Next Six Months

KTR advises job aspirants to cut down on social media for next six months

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, after inaugurating a free coaching centre for recruitment exams at Mahbubnagar, advised the youth to cut back on social media usage for the next six months and to focus on securing a government job.

“I request the youth to reduce time spent on social media applications including Facebook and WhatsApp for the next six months and focus on the current job notifications. There will be tough competition and hence aspirants should put in extra effort to secure a job,” the Minister said. He later distributed the study material to job aspirants and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Rama Rao also urged aspirants to make use of the State government’s T-SAT Network TV channels Vidya and Nipuna for video coaching classes on competitive exams.

T-SAT Network through its Vidya and Nipuna channels, available on most cable networks and DTH platforms, is transmitting coaching classes for Groups, police jobs, and Health and Family Welfare Department jobs, etc. For Group jobs alone, the T-SAT has nearly 1,500 hours of content.

