India can be a global leader by utilizing human resources properly: KTR

KTR pointed out that India's human resources are a formidable asset, akin to countries like Singapore and Japan, which have achieved global prominence by efficiently utilizing their human capital despite limited natural resources.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:06 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hanamkonda: Underscoring the role of harnessing India’s vast human resources to propel the nation into a global leadership position, Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that talent is not confined to any one individual and stressed that every person possesses innate capabilities. He further pointed out that India’s human resources are a formidable asset, akin to countries like Singapore and Japan, which have achieved global prominence by efficiently utilizing their human capital despite limited natural resources. He also made it clear that the state government was committed to creating more employment for the youths by ensuring the establishment of IT and ITES companies in Tier-II cities like Warangal in the State.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Global Development Centre of Quadrant Technologies at the Madikonda non-IT SEZ, Rao, however, stressed the importance of not succumbing to divisive forces operating under the guise of religion, caste and region and emphasized that securing employment for the bright future of the younger generation should be a top priority.

He also urged Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) hailing from Warangal to actively participate in establishing more companies in the region. He directed Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik to identify suitable land to accommodate additional IT companies in Warangal stating that several IT-based companies are showing interest in establishing branches in Warangal, positioning the city to become the second IT hub in the state, next only to Hyderabad.

The Minister commended the leadership team of Quadrant Resource, including CEO Vamshi Reddy, President Bhaskar Gangipamula, Chairman Ram Paluri, and others, for their commitment to establishing the company in Warangal. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Banda Prakash, and MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, Aroori Ramesh, N Narnder, as well as TS Vikalangula Cooperative Society Chairman Dr. K Vasudeva Reddy were present at the programme.

Quadrant Resource is the latest major corporation to set up operations in Warangal, following in the footsteps of Cyient and Tech Mahindra. The State government allocated 50,000 square feet of space for the company’s establishment and invested Rs 35 crore in facilitating its setup. Quadrant Resource has already hired 100 to 150 local youths, signalling a positive trend of employment generation in the region.