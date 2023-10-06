Telangana: Kaynes Technology to set up compound semiconductor unit with Rs.2800 crore

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday welcomed Kaynes Technology for setting up of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) and Compound Semiconductor manufacturing facility in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:58 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: After IT, pharma and life sciences, Telangana is now emerging as a preferred destination for electronics manufacturing units. Kaynes Technology is setting up its OSAT and compound semiconductor manufacturing facility in Telangana with an investment of Rs.2,800 crore.

Sharing details, the Minister tweeted “Proud moment for Telangana as we join the league of coveted global destinations that host the semiconductor industry. Recent investments from global leaders such as Foxconn and Corning have reinforced Telangana as the preferred destination for electronics manufacturing”

An official associated with the development said the unit would be coming up at Kongara Kalan, which is also housing Foxconn and Corning units.

The Kaynes unit would be set up in 40 acres and the management was very aggressive in its plans. Going by their speed, the unit would commence its operations in 12 to 18 months, the official said.