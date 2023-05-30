KTR appreciates collector for developing Nandi Kaman in Vemulawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Nandi Kaman and Kondagattu junctions in Vemulawada temple town were developed beautifully. Based on the district collector’s instructions, municipal officials developed two junctions.

IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday posted the pictures of Nandi Kaman on his twitter and appreciated the collector Anurag Jayanthi for taking initiative to develop junctions.

Rama Rao said “New look Nandi Junction welcomes you to Sri Rajarajeshwara swamy temple in Vemulawada also popularly known as Dakshina Kasi. Good Job Rajanna Sircilla Collector”

