Vemulawada Municipality implements cow dung biogas plant for sustainable power generation

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Karimnagar: In a move aimed at environmental protection and reducing reliance on conventional energy sources, the Vemulawada municipality has launched an initiative to establish a biogas plant that utilizes cattle dung for electricity generation.

By processing 2.5 tons of waste per day, the plant will generate electricity, which will be utilized to meet the power requirements of the Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple and the Vemulawada area hospital.

To achieve this goal, the municipality will utilize cow dung produced at the Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple Goshala, which houses 200 cows.

The plant, with a capacity of 2.5 tons per day, is being developed on the Goshala premises, with a funding of Rs 31.6 lakh provided by the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA).

The project was awarded to Sundaram Fab Private Limited, a company based in Tamil Nadu, through a tendering process and construction commenced a month ago. The project is expected to be completed by June 1.

The biodegradable cow dung will be processed using Anaerobic Digestion (AD) technology, which is a natural biological process where bacteria break down organic matter in environments with minimal or no oxygen.



The six-stage process will generate methane gas, carbon dioxide, and residual waste. The process begins by placing the cow dung in the pulper machine and adding water.

Subsequently, the mixture is sent to a separator to separate grass and other waste materials. The semi-liquid farm material will then be transferred to the biogas digester, where methane gas and carbon dioxide will be produced through anaerobic reactions.

The methane gas will be channeled to the generator through an outlet connection. The waste generated during the process can be used for agricultural purposes.

The Municipal Assistant Engineer Narmada highlighted the municipality’s commitment to environmental protection and meeting electricity demands through the implementation of a cow dung-based biogas plant. She expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project and anticipated its completion by June 1.

The Vemulawada municipality’s initiative to harness biogas from cow dung represents a significant step towards sustainable energy generation while promoting environmental conservation.

This endeavor showcases the municipality’s dedication to adopting eco-friendly practices for the benefit of the community.