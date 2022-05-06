KTR asks GHMC to make monsoon action plan that can counter intense rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to ensure there is a monsoon action plan in place that can even counter intense spells of rain.

The instructions were given during a meeting to review the monsoon related works in the city. The GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials were instructed to work in coordination and execute monsoon related works.

The infrastructure works taken up by HMWS&SB including the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), works being executed by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd, progress of link roads, Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works and other developmental works were reviewed.

