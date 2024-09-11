KTR asks govt to put public health system back on track

Rama Rao said that due to the government not taking measures to prevent mosquitoes, gross failure in sanitation management and not providing clean fresh water, people were suffering from multiple kinds of diseases.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 10:51 PM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the worsening health situation in the State, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the public health system had completely derailed under the Congress rule. He demanded the government to put the health system back on track on a war footing to save the lives of people.

Rama Rao said that due to the government not taking measures to prevent mosquitoes, gross failure in sanitation management and not providing clean fresh water, people were suffering from multiple kinds of diseases. The government needs to be vigilant in view of increasing cases of seasonal fever, dengue, chikungunya, malaria, viral fevers, respiratory problems and diarrhea, he said, adding that more caution should be exercised in the treatment of young individuals and children.

In the wake of medical experts warning that there was a risk of increasing cases in the coming days, the conditions in government hospitals which were facing shortage of doctors and medicines should be improved, he said.

“This year, government hospitals are overcrowded with patients like never before, which is a testament to the deteriorating public health system and the failure of the government. Even if one of the poor and middle class families dies, the families will be divided into small ones. If something happens to the head of the family, they will be left on the road. So we are demanding the government to save the lives of the people by putting the medical system on a war footing,” Rama Rao posted on X.

KTR asks govt to take up large scale reforestation in Mulugu forest

Hyderabad: Worried over the uprooting of over 1 lakh trees in the recent tornado in the Medaram-Tadavi forest area in the Mulugu district, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao urged the government to start large scale reforestation and prioritize the rehabilitation of affected tribals.

Rama Rao said the uprooting of trees highlights the urgent need to address climate change and ecological imbalances.

“The natural calamity in the forests of Mulugu district is deeply distressing. Collective efforts for environmental protection are crucial to prevent such disasters,” Rama Rao posted in his official X handle.