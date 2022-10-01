KTR asks PM Modi for official statement on Centre reneging on promises to Telangana

Hyderabad: Condemning the Union Government’s discrimination towards Telangana, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an official statement on why the BJP-led Central government was reneging on its promises to people of Telangana.

“It’s a shame that not a single promise made in the AP Reorganization Act has been kept either for Telangana or our sister State of Andhra Pradesh,” KT Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday.

The Minister slammed Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for misleading the people in the State with his false claims.

“Dear Kishan Reddy garu, I respect you as a brother but not seen a more misinformed and hapless Union Cabinet Minister. You had announced the Government of India sanctioned nine medical colleges to Telangana, which was an utterly lie. You don’t even have the courage to apologize,” KT Rama Rao tweeted, sharing images of the Union Minister’s past tweets claiming that the BJP Government had sanctioned nine medical colleges to Telangana.

Continuing the scathing attack on the Union Minister, the Industries Minister said the BJP leader was uttering blatant lies to please his ‘high command’ in Gujarat.

He tweeted “Subsequently you had announced that Union Government intends to establish Global Centre for Traditional medicine in Hyderabad. Of course as usual, your Gujarati bosses have shifted it to their State. Again, you have misled the people of Hyderabad yet you don’t correct your false claim.”

The Industries Minister further tweeted “Continuing with your half baked false propaganda, you have now started claiming that an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram is not viable as promised in AP Reorganization Act. You are clearly someone who peddles half truths and false news to please your bosses in Gujarat,” he said.