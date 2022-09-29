KTR helps animal rescuers AWCS with Mahindra Bolero, funds for animal shelter

Sangareddy: It was in July this year that the official Twitter handle of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), known for rescuing animals and birds across Telangana, tweeted about the difficulties its volunteers faced while rescuing animals during the Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam and surrounding areas.

Sharing a video of how people had to push their mini van to get it moving along a muddy road, the Society requested IT Minister KT Rama Rao for help, asking whether he could help them with an off-road vehicle to reach animals quickly during flood relief.

On Thursday, the Minister personally gifted them a Mahindra Bolero Camper, known for its ruggedness, to help them continue the good work they were doing. Rama Rao also handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the Society for developing a Bird Rescue Centre. Incidentally, this was not the first time that the Minister stood up for the AWCS. Impressed by their work, he had given them Rs 10 lakh last year too.

As promised, delivered a Bolero vehicle to the Animal Warriors Society members today 😊 Also handed over an amount of Rs 5 Lakhs to the Society Members for developing Bird Rescue Center Keep up the good work guys 👍 pic.twitter.com/yDlNM8zQX2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 29, 2022

AWCS founder Pradeep Nair, an animal lover who quit his software engineer job with a multi-national company in Hyderabad in 2006, had earlier worked as a volunteer with Blue Cross and then started off as an individual animal rescuer with the help of his friends. AWCS was founded in 2019, with Pradeep and his wife Santoshi, also a volunteer with AWCS, getting actively engaged in animal rescue operations across the State. The team now has a 22-strong volunteer team, ready to travel to any part of the State even at night to rescue animals and birds.

With the Minister being an ardent supporter of their work and now presenting them funds for a shelter for rescued animals, Pradeep said they would utilize the funds to build a shelter near Patancheru.

AWCS has rescued over 3,000 animals since 2019.