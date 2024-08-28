| Ktr Assures Party Support For Victims Of Go 46 In Their Fight For Justice

KTR assures party support for victims of GO 46 in their fight for justice

KTR speaking to them over phone said, that the BRS would take the case to the Supreme Court, enlisting the services of top-notch lawyers to fight for justice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 07:42 PM

KTR

Hyderabad: Assuring victims of GO no 46 that cost their job opportunities, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday assured the unwavering support of the party in their fight for justice.

He reached out to them over phone, as their petition challenging the GO was struck down by the High Court. He emphasized that the BRS would take the case to the Supreme Court, enlisting the services of top-notch lawyers to fight for justice.

Also Read BRS leader Rakesh Reddy demands GO 46 cancellation

Calling the order a significant obstacle for many students and job seekers who had left their villages and worked hard in the city preparing for the recruitment tests to secure jobs, BRS leader Rakesh Reddy said many such aspirants were disappointed as the petition was rejected.

Reddy also accused the Congress government of using the victims of GO 46 for political propaganda during the elections and abandoning their issue after the polls.

He said he was saddened by the dismissal of the petition but vowed that the legal battle would continue until justice is served. The BRS is determined to continue its fight for the victims of GO 46. Rama Rao’s assurance to take the case to the Supreme Court underscores the party’s commitment to this cause, he said.

GO 46, which reserves 95 percent of direct recruitment posts for local candidates in various cadres, has been a contentious issue, particularly among students and job aspirants.