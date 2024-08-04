BRS leader Rakesh Reddy demands GO 46 cancellation

He vowed that the BRS will continue its fight until the government delivers its promise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Rakesh Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS leader A Rakesh Reddy demanded the Congress government to fulfill its electoral promise to cancel GO 46.

He vowed that the BRS will continue its fight until the government delivers its promise.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Rakesh Reddy explained the plight of GO 46 victims, who were allegedly beaten by the police when they went to Praja Bhavan to voice their grievances.

He noted that even when the victims started a hunger strike, the Congress ministers and MLAs remained silent, while mentioning that BRS working president KT Rama Rao extended the party’s support for the GO 46 victims.

He also accused the Congress government of filing cases against unemployed youth and criticised the job calendar presented in the Assembly, criticising it as “jobless calendar.”

He suggested that the Congress government should learn from its ally, the DMK, on how to effectively manage a job calendar.