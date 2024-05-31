KTR blames Congress for repressing Telangana statehood aspirations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 06:07 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 10th Telangana State Formation Day on June 2, BRS working president KT Rama Rao held the Congress reponsible for deaths of scores of Telangana youth and repression of Telangana statehood aspirations for decades.

He reminded that the Congress should blamed for backwardness of Telangana and sufferings of its people in undivided Andhra Pradesh over the decades.

Taking to X, Rama Rao bombarded the Congress asking who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people of Telangana, that led to the need for construction of Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park opposite the State Legislative Assembly which stands as a testimonial for the Congress’ attrocities against Telangana.

He recalled the tragic events of 1952, when the police forces under the then Congress government fired at students near City College, killing six who were opposing merger with Andhra State to keep Hyderabad as separate State.

He also highlighted the massacre of 370 Telangana youth during the initial stages of the Telangana statehood movement from 1969 to 1971, laying the blame squarely on the Congress government.

“When the Telangana Praja Samiti party won 11 out of 14 seats in the 1971 parliamentary elections in Telangana, who destroyed that party? the Congress government,” he charged, alleging systematic political suppression by Congress.

Rama Rao continued to criticise the Congress for trampling on Telangana’s democratic aspirations and failing to fulfill the promise of delivering statehood to Telangana, made in 2004.

He demanded to know who should be blamed for the sufferings and sacrifices of scores of students over the following decade. “As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself said, who is the sacrificial Goddess (Bali Devata) responsible for death of thousands of Telangana children?” he questioned,