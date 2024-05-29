KT Rama Rao criticizes Congress Government for failing Telangana farmers in seed distribution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 01:36 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress government for its failure to provide seeds to farmers in Telangana and making them stand in serpentine queues in scorching summer for more than 10 hours without food and water.

Sharing the videos of farmers expressing their ire after standing in long queues for seeds on X, Rama Rao stated that while there was none to procure paddy till recently, today there is no one to distribute seeds to farmers under the Congress regime.

He demanded the State government to ensure availability of adequate stocks of seeds and prevent its diversion to the black market. “If the government fails to act, it will face the wrath of farmers,” he warned.

The BRS working president questioned the competence of the current administration, asking if there was any semblance of a functioning government in the State. “Where is the Agriculture Minister who is supposed to supervise this? And where is the Chief Minister, who seems to lack foresight?” he asked.

Further, Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for not anticipating the demand for seeds, terming it as clear evidence of a complete failure. He stated that under the Congress regime, the crops got withered due to lack of irrigation water during the previous season and now, the government lacks vision to even provide seeds in advance for the upcoming crop season.

“Farmers are standing in queues since 4 am, but seeds are not being distributed even at 4 pm. The seeds that were provided in 10 minutes for the last ten years under the previous BRS government, are not being distributed even after 10 hours now,” he observed.

Rama Rao lamented that the farmers of Telangana, who once fed the entire country, were now being deprived of food and water as they wait for seeds. He questioned the State government over the increasing problems in agriculture sector within six months after the Congress assumed power. He pointed out the hardships faced by farmers, demanding immediate action to alleviate their suffering.