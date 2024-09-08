KTR calls for rehabilitation of demolition victims caught in rain in double-bedroom houses

Sharing videos on X, KTR criticized the Revanth Reddy government, stating, “These are the poor people whose homes were demolished by the government. Amid torrential rain, the merciless authorities left residents seeking shelter under plastic covers.”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 September 2024, 09:54 PM

Hyderabad: Outraged over the ongoing demolition of homes belonging to the poor in Hyderabad amid torrential rains, leaving many poor hapless in the bad weather, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday condemned the actions of the Revanth Reddy government for its “merciless” actions, stating that it was trampling on the rights of the poor. He said the Congress promised a people’s governance only for namesake, but was taking away the shelter from the poor.

Sharing videos of the people who were left homeless after the demolitions standing drenched in the downpour with nowhere to go, Rama Rao pointed out the plight of the residents whose homes were torn down during torrential rain. “These are the poor people whose houses were demolished by the Revanth Reddy government. A merciless government tore down houses in the middle of torrential rain, leaving the unfortunate residents to seek shelter under plastic covers,” he said.

ఇవ్వాళ రేవంత్ సర్కార్ కూల్చిన ఇళ్లలోని నిరుపేదలు వీరు జోరు వానలో

కనికరం లేని సర్కారు

కర్కశంగా గూడు కూల్చేస్తే

దిక్కుతోచక ప్లాస్టిక్ కవర్ల నీడలో

తలదాచుకుంటున్న అభాగ్యులు. పేరుకేమో ప్రజా ప్రభుత్వం.

కూల్చేదేమో నిరుపేదల ఇళ్లు! About 40,000 Double Bedroom houses that have been… pic.twitter.com/TqBktAnKuX — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 8, 2024

He criticised the government for demolishing the homes of the poor while ignoring their dire circumstances. He reminded that the previous BRS government constructed around 40,000 double-bedroom houses for allocation to the poor in Hyderabad and urged Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to ensure that those houses were allotted immediately to prevent further suffering. “Come out with a humane rehabilitation policy and follow the due process of law for all citizens,” he added.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar also expressed deep sorrow over the plight of the displaced families. “Seeing the suffering of these poor people brings tears to my eyes. If they really encroached the water bodies and were living there, first build them houses elsewhere and then demolish these structures. There cannot be a different justice for the rich and the poor. How is this fair?” he asked. As a child who grew up in such slums, he warned that Revanth Reddy would face the consequences of his actions.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan also lashed out at the government’s actions, terming them as “anarchy” and “stupid leadership.” He criticised the administration for implementing a bulldozer regime, pointing out that it was demolishing people’s property without following judicial procedures. “Without a comprehensive discussion, long-term thinking, or a concrete plan, the Chief Minister is engaging in the politics of intimidation to make himself look like a hero in the name of protecting water bodies,” he said.