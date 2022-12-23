BRS committed for comprehensive development, welfare of farmers: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao reaffirmed the State government’s commitment for comprehensive development and welfare of farmers in the State. He pledged completed support for robust development of the sector.

Rama Rao said farmers have always stood by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao throughout his journey and exuded confidence that they will continue to support in the future as well.

The BRS working president interacted with nearly 1.5 lakh farmers from Rajanna Sircilla district through virtual conference on Friday, on the occasion of the National Farmers Day on Friday. “Massive progress was achieved in the agriculture sector with food grain production increasing from 68 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 3.5 crore tonnes in 2022. Similarly, the godown storage capacity was increased from four lakh tonnes in 2014 to 24 lakh tonnes,” he said.

He stated that the State government implemented some pioneering initiatives including investment support through Rythu Bandhu, insurance provided through Rythu Bhima, construction of Rythu Vedikas, irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, free power provided to farmers and other initiatives, which transformed the agriculture into a flourishing occupation.

Rama Rao said the Chief Minister launched Rythu Bandhu scheme after witnessing the plight of farmers for investment ahead of the crop season which was unprecedented in independent India. The Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 10,000 per acre per year is directly deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers. Around Rs 57,882 crore was credited to farmers’ bank accounts in nine installments. “Another Rs 7,600 crore will be distributed under the 10th installment starting this month end. A total of 66 lakh farmers will benefit from the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he said, adding that the governments at the Centre and other States took inspiration from Telangana and came up with similar schemes.

The Industries Minister said that Telangana was the only State where power is supplied free of cost round-the-clock to farmers. He said that lakhs of acres are receiving irrigation water as 27,625 tanks were restored and rejuvenated by the State government through Mission Kakatiya. Further, he reminded that the Chief Minister was gets the credit for completing all projects kept pending by the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh government and for introducing new irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.