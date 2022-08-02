KTR dares Bandi to explain what he or Centre did for weavers of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay over the latter’s efforts to take credit for compelling the State government to implement the ‘Nethanna ku Bima’ scheme in the State. He dared Sanjay to explain what either the BJP government at the Centre or himself as an MP of Karimnagar did for weavers in the last eight years.

In response to the State government’s decision to implement the Nethanna Ku Bima scheme to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for weavers in the State, Sanjay tried to mock the State government for not implementing the scheme despite announcing it earlier. He claimed credit for ‘nudging’ the State government to announce the scheme and demanded to know who was responsible for the kin of weavers who suffered due to the delay in implementing the scheme.

Giving a sharp counter, Minister Rama Rao ridiculed the remarks stating that it was pretty rich coming from the joke of an MP (Sanjay) who could not even get a Mega Power Loom cluster sanctioned for his own Parliamentary constituency at Siricilla. “BS Kumar, Why don’t you tell us what NPA Govt did for weavers in Telangana in the last 8 years? Or you as an MP in Karimnagar?” he challenged.