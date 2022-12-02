KTR inaugurates, lays foundation stones for development works in Kukatpally

Foundation stone was also laid for works worth Rs 9.80 crore at Rangadamuni Cheruvu and HIG Park with Rs 2 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated and also laid foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 28.51 crore in Kukatpally constituency on Friday.

Foundation stone was laid for a retaining wall around Bowen Cheruvu and Manasarovar nala ‘T’ junction works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore and stormwater drain from Ali Complex to RR Nagar Praga Tools in Bowenpally at a cost of Rs.5.5 crore.

Foundation stone was also laid for works worth Rs 9.80 crore at Rangadamuni Cheruvu and HIG Park with Rs 2 crore.

A crematorium developed with Rs 3.23 crore at KPHB Phase 7 and a shuttle court developed with Rs 1.5 crore in ward no 114 in KPHB phase 114 was inaugurated.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLC Naveen Kumar and others participated in the programmes.