KTR inspects arrangements for CM KCR’s LB Stadium meet

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting to be held at LB Stadium from 4 pm onwards on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, the TRS working president inspected different aspects ranging from security to seating arrangements for the meeting.

The Chief Minister will be sharing his views on the development in Hyderabad, besides future development plans, he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was a pro-poor leader, with this aspect being reflected in the TRS party manifesto released a few days ago, Rao said appealed to the people and party cadre to make the public meeting a grand success.

The TRS working president said a huge turnout was expected for the public meeting as many were turning up in large numbers for the party’s road shows and other programmes.

Rao said the Chief Minister had already warned that stern action would be taken on those trying to create law and order issues. Irrespective of party and designations, serious action would be taken on those involved in any unlawful activities, he said.

