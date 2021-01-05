KTR invited for WEF summit in Japan

WEF president Børge Brende said under KTR’s forward-looking leadership, Telangana had been in the forefront of using emerging technologies for societal benefits

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for its Global Technology Governance Summit scheduled to be held in Japan from April 5 to 7. It will be attended by world leaders from different countries including Ministers and dignitaries from business and trade.

Extending the invitation to Rama Rao for the Summit, WEF president Børge Brende said under the Minister’s forward-looking leadership, Telangana had been in the forefront of using emerging technologies for societal benefits. He thanked the Minister for the latter’s support of the AI4AI: Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Innovation and G20 Smart Cities Alliance. “It will be a pleasure to work together to further deepen their impact,” he said.

“The emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution have a vital role to play as countries recover from and rebuild following the Covid pandemic,” he added. The summit will focus on the use of emerging technologies to help the countries recover and progress on the growth path after overcoming the pandemic.

The Global Technology Governance Summit will build on the forum’s pioneering work on global technology governance and bring stakeholders from the government, business, and civil society to identify the way to harness and regulate these technologies to accelerate growth, encourage innovation and build resilience.

It will also aim to help further public-private initiatives to nurture the development of fourth industrial revolution technologies while mitigating their risks. It will also discuss how to accelerate growth by overcoming the limitations of these technologies and how to advance innovation in these areas.

