KTR invites Roche to invest in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao met with Dr Christoph Franz, Chairman, Roche on Wednesday to present the opportunities offered by Telangana and invited them to join the vibrant ecosystem.

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. It is world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

The company has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences industry ten years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Rama Rao briefed Dr Franz about various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Telangana including the Hyderabad Pharma City, Genome Valley, and Medtech Park among others. He reiterated on Government of Telangana’s commitment of developing quality medicines and improving patient health.

Meanwhile, India’s leading EdTech firm BYJUS co-founders Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath too met Rama Rao in Davos. They discussed on setting up centres of learning, education for underprivileged children, new areas of collaboration between Telangana Government and BYJUS.

Rama Rao invited Hitachi India Managing Director Bharat Kaushal and his team to Telangana for research and development expansion and manufacturing of high-speed rail systems.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .