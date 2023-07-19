KTR launches FoundersLab aimed to support aspiring entrepreneurs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to tap into the creative potential and foster innovation among students, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday launched FoundersLab, a startup company aimed at nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited office.

FoundersLab will operate across various States in the country, collaborating with educational institutions, universities, and engineering colleges.

Speaking at the event, the Minister underscored numerous opportunities in the startup sector and the efforts of the Telangana government in creating platforms such as T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH and Agri-Hub to support and encourage the youth of the State. He appreciated the initiative of FoundersLab as a significant step towards building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. He also commended the company’s mission to train and empower students to become successful entrepreneurs.

FoundersLab founder and CEO Sakuntala Kasaragadda emphasized the potential of connecting diverse fields like pharma, agriculture, management, and engineering to unearth impactful innovations for society. She stated that with the collaborative efforts of educational institutions and the government, FoundersLab would extend comprehensive support and necessary services to help students become the best entrepreneurs they can be.

MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Aravind Kumar and FoundersLab founder director Satya Prasad Peddapelli were present.