Telangana: T-Works to be expanded to tier II cities and towns soon

Proposals are being made to set up T-Works units at Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: After expanding IT operations and services to tier II cities and towns, the State government is now planning to expand the T–Works concept to help innovators, especially students from rural areas.

The State government established T-Works, India’s largest prototype facility at Raidurgam. It was inaugurated by Foxconn CEO Young Liu in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on March 2 this year. Built in an area spread over 78,000 sft, the facility is being operated by best engineers, designers and product experts. The facility is located on a 4.79-acre campus and there are plans to expand it to 2,40,000 sft.

At present, the prototyping capabilities available at T-Works include metalworking, woodworking, ceramics and facilities that include 3D printing, laser cutting, and electronics testing and measurement. Upcoming capabilities include India’s first multi-layer PCB rapid fabrication facility, plastics and composites including vacuum forming and vacuum casting, high-speed CNC machining, and digital cutters.

Besides expanding its capabilities at Hyderabad, the T-Works management is working on spreading its operations and services to tier II cities in the State. To this effect, proposals are being made to set up T-Works units at Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

“The idea is still in the preliminary stages and plans are being made to ground at least one T-Works unit in one district by this year-end,” he said. Modalities are being worked out to collaborate with any universities or engineering colleges to set up the new units. This way, the expenditure for setting up a unit would be minimised and optimum utility of the infrastructure and facilities in the labs can be ensured.

Expansion of T-Works to districts would be like the hub-and-spoke model. The idea was to facilitate innovators and students from rural areas and help with their projects. Relocating to Hyderabad or visiting the city regularly from districts could be challenging for many. Hence, efforts are being made to expand the T-Works services to districts. Personnel deployed at the new units would support and guide the innovators with their projects. In case of any advanced level support, they could visit the Hyderabad campus and their project to the next level.

