KTR launches ‘Intinta Innovator’ exhibition

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched the annual online ‘Intinta Innovator’ Exhibition 2021 in Rajanna Sircilla district. Speaking after launching the exhibition, he said, “Intinta Innovator program today stands as a testimony for inclusive innovation growth in Telangana today.”

“As many as 105 innovators, who are scouted through the annual exhibition in the State, remind us that solutions are not meant to be imitated from foreign countries. But they are innovated based on real problems being faced by our fellow Indians,” he said.

The online exhibition that has more than 100 innovations from across sectors like agriculture, sanitation, technology, mobility, water and health apart from innovators from school student to home maker and from a mechanic to farmer, is an effort to promote innovation and creativity in the State. People can visit virtual showcase of innovations at www.teamtsic.telangana.gov.in/intinta-innovator-exhibition-2021/

District Science Officers of all the 33 districts of Telangana are appointed as Nodal Officers for the program, under the guidance of District Collectors. The exhibition was also conducted physically as a part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking about the rationale and way forward for the exhibition, Principal Secretary of IT&IC, Jayesh Ranjan, said, “While the exhibition is a State-wide annual scouting mechanism for innovative minds across 33 districts, the government will further support the innovators through programs with sector-specific, and need-specific approaches.” “We are committed to nurturing innovation culture irrespective of demographic and geographic factors of innovators,” he added.

