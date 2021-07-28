KTR launches investors’ guide ‘Pink Book’

“The Pink Book is a comprehensive document that lists out sectoral policies of the State and also lists out important governmental contact details,” said the Industries Minister

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Telangana had always aimed to feature amongst the best States in India in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Releasing ‘Pink Book’, an investor guide to Telangana, at Pragathi Bhavan, the Minister said, “The Pink Book is a comprehensive document that lists out sectoral policies of the State and also lists out important governmental contact details. I’m sure it will help the investors take an informed decision on their future investment plans and also enhance the ease of doing business in the State.”

The investor guide 2021 gives an overall view of the opportunities Telangana offers to investors and also sheds light on the amenities and infrastructure in the State. The book also lists out the activities undertaken by important departments, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “It is not just the incentives offered by States that the investors look out for, but also convenience of operations and factors like continuous power supply, access to resources and talent pool that play a bigger role.

EoDB can only improve when procedures are streamlined and made convenient. Towards this, the Pink Book would equip investors with the information they need about the State. We will keep updating this document every year.”

Minister for Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud, Electronics director Sujai Karampuri and other officials from the Electronics wing were also present. The book can be accessed online at https://it.telangana.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Pink-Book.pdf

