KTR leaves for UK, Davos to showcase investment opportunities in Telangana

By IANS Published: Updated On - 07:28 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao left for London and Davos on Tuesday leading a delegation to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for several multinational companies from May 18 to 26.

The natives of Telangana have set up hoardings welcoming the Minister to London. After London, the Minister will be visiting Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from May 22 to 26.

The Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday tweeted “Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead,”

In London, the Minister will be attending a series of meetings with leadership of several multinational companies. The Minister will also interact with a few prominent Pharma, Food Processing and Automotive industry leaders. He will also be participating in two round tables organized by UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

The WEF Annual Meeting 2022, Davos is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era. Telangana Government has set up a state-of-the-art lounge in Davos where it will host several of the world’s leaders and will showcase the growth opportunities in the State.

The Platform provides the delegation access to over 2000 global leaders from the Government and private sectors, including all major Indian personalities.

KT Rama Rao will be a part of multiple panel discussions organized by WEF and by other participants to highlight Telangana’s prowess at the global level in investment attraction and the citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted by the State Government, a statement from the Minister’s office said.

He will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss the potential of growth and the ease of doing business in Telangana. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this period for the state of Telangana.

Referring to KT Rama Rao, WEF president Borge Brende said “Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a technology powerhouse is noteworthy. Telangana’s role will be crucial in making India the global hub for innovation and technology.”

The Minister’s tour to UK bears significance as his tour to the United States in March early this year fetched the State Government investments to the tune of over Rs. 7,000 crore.