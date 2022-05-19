KTR meets GSK Consumer Health officials in London

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao met with GSK Consumer Health Global R&D Head Franck Riot, in London on Thursday to discuss the growth witnessed by the safety and regulatory setup of GlaxoSmithKline in Telangana and its expansion plans for the State. Franck Riot said the facility will look for opportunities to expand its presence in Hyderabad to support its future aspirations.

Rama Rao noted that the company had invested more than Rs 710 crore in Hyderabad and had created employment for around 125 people. The facility has been expanding rapidly since its establishment in 2016, witnessing investment of around Rs 340 crore in the last couple of years alone. He assured the company of all support from the State. “I am delighted to note the remarkable growth of GlaxoSmithKline in Hyderabad. I’m sure that regulatory and safety operations of GSK in Hyderabad will continue to play a pivotal role in attaining the vision of GSK group. The State government will work hand-in-hand with the company and extend all the support required to further accelerate the presence of GSK in Hyderabad,” he said.

GlaxoSmithKline is a healthcare company that is engaged in research, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. GSK was the world’s sixth largest pharmaceutical company according to Forbes as of 2019. GSK’s revenues are about $ 43,731.8 million and employs around 94,000 people worldwide. The company ranked 264th in Fortune Global 500 list (2021). In 2020, GSK had 40 new medicines and 17 new vaccines in development.

Going forward, the facility will continue to grow out of Hyderabad even as they separate from GSK to be an independent organisation known as Haleon. Haleon will be a global leader focused on consumer health.