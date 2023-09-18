KTR objects to Modi’s comments on formation of Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:10 PM, Mon - 18 September 23

Hyderabad: Taking serious objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the formation of Telangana, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in his attempts to criticize the Congress party, the Prime Minister was repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.

“I am deeply dismayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s comments regarding the formation of Telangana. This is not the first instance where the Prime Minister has made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The Minister further tweeted “The people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realized on June 2nd, 2014. The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of Telangana,”

He also said “To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant. In his attempts to criticize the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana. It is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them,”