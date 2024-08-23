4.24 lakh farmers with loans under Rs 2 lakh waiting for waiver, says Thummala

File photo of Thummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Friday said 4,24,873 farmers whose loan accounts had an outstanding of less than Rs.2 lakh were waiting for the loan waiver. A new application was introduced by the State government to collect information pertaining to farmers in a full-fledged manner so as to ensure waiver for the accounts that were not considered so far because of technical reasons, he said.

The app would enable the official machinery to address issues that came in the way of implementing loan waiver to the 4.24 lakh farmers. The loan waiver was considered to rest of the farmers owing the banks up to Rs.2 lakh on confirmation of the family details. The waiver was not done so far in case of those for whom the exercise was still incomplete. The new app, he said, helped in gathering full information to facilitate the waiver for them.

Out of 1,24,545 accounts, for which the waiver was pending due to Aadhar related issues, 41,322 accounts were updated so far. Aadhar related issues pertaining to rest of the accounts were in the process of rectification. Fresh loans to the tune of Rs 10,400 crore were disbursed to farmers who were considered for the waiver for which the government had released Rs.18000 crore in three phases as promised by August 15. The bankers and cooperative societies were directed by the government to consider the rest for fresh loans, he said.