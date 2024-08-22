KTR says BRS will intensify protests over crop loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to escalate its fight against the Congress-led government in Telangana until the completion of crop loan waiver as promised to farmers is fulfilled.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced that the party would employ all forms of protests that were used during the Telangana Statehood movement to bring the State government to its knees and deliver the electoral promises made to the people.

In an informal interaction with the media after participating in the farmers’ protests at Chevella, Rama Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had failed to deliver on his commitment to waive all crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh and said he was misleading the public with false assurances. He pointed out that the State government failed to fully deliver any of its promises and to address the people’s issues.

“This is why the Congress is unwilling to conduct the local body elections in the State, fearing the wrath of the people. We will continue our fight until the government makes a clear statement on the crop loan waiver. We will intensify our fight from the village to State level against the government next month,” he asserted.

The BRS working president slammed the Congress for betraying the farmers of Telangana with its false promises over the loan waiver.

He explained how the Chief Minister initially claimed that Rs.49,000 crore was needed for the loan waiver. But after realising the impracticality of this, the amount was reduced to Rs.40,000 crore, and eventually slashed to Rs.7,500 crore, misleading the public at every step.

He demanded that the government release a white paper detailing the loan waiver process.

The former Minister castigated the Congress for spreading misinformation about the State’s finance, pointing out that the previous BRS government handed over the State with a revenue surplus of Rs.5,900 crore. He demanded the Chief Minister to clarify on implementation of the complete loan waiver and also disbursement of the pending Rythu Bharosa investment support.

“The Chief Minister is using filthy and abusive language only to divert public attention from the real issues plaguing the State,” he said.

Rama Rao also pointed out the contradictions within the Congress party, particularly the differing views between Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on key issues, including their stance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards businessman Gautam Adani.

He wondered if they could ever express similar views on both issues. He reminded that the previous BRS government did not let Adani Group to step into Telangana, despite pressure exerted from the Centre, while Revanth Reddy laid out a red carpet and signed an MoU worth Rs 12,400 crore even though his party leadership was opposing Adani.

The BRS working president also took dig at the Congress’s handling of Telangana’s heritage, particularly the newly constructed State Secretariat. He questioned Revanth Reddy’s decision to prioritise installation of a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over the statue of Telangana Thalli, which symbolises the State’s identity and pride. He said to impress the Delhi bosses, the Chief Minister was insulting the entire Telangana.

He warned that if the Congress continued to disregard the sentiments of the people of Telangana, the BRS would take measures to rename all schemes named after Congress leaders when the party returns to power.

He said there was a difference between self-respect and arrogance that the Congress leaders do not understand.

He asserted that the people of Telangana, who fought for self-respect, were closely watching the actions of the Congress government and would respond at the right time.