BRS stage protests over farmers’ crop loan waiver in erstwhile Karimnagar

As part of the state-wide agitation, the BRS leaders including party MLAs, former MLAs, other public representatives, district presidents and workers participated in dharnas staged in constituency headquarters

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 22 August 2024, 07:47 PM

BRS leader and Former MP Vinod Kumar particiapting in Rythu Dharna held in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Bharath Rashtra Samithi staged protest in all constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district demanding unconditional waiver of crop loans for all farmers.

As part of the state-wide agitation, the BRS leaders including party MLAs, former MLAs, other public representatives, district presidents and workers participated in dharnas staged in constituency headquarters.

Senior party leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and district president GV Ramakrishna Rao took part in the protest staged in front of the collectorate office here.

Korutla MLA Dr K Sanjay Kumar participated in a dharna staged at Ambedkar chowk near new bus stand in Korutla town. Former MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy took part in the event in Peddapalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar termed the congress party’s loan waiver as false and asserted that he would continue the agitation until the crop loans for all farmers were waived. “Congress party, which came to power by promising to waive Rs 2 lakh crop loans of all the farmers, went back on its promise and the true color of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was exposed,” he added

Though the total crop loan waiver was Rs 49,500 crore, the state government had estimated it as Rs 40,000 crore. However, it was mentioned as Rs 31,000 crore in the cabinet meeting. Only Rs 17,933 crore was released by allocating Rs 26,000 crore in the budget. Finally, only Rs 7,500 crore was provided to farmers.

Meanwhile, in the state, Cheif Minister Revanth Reddy and his cabinet were making differing statements on crop loan waiver.

While the Chief Minister was saying that farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh were completely waived, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that loan waiver has not yet been completed.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday informed that only 22 lakh farmers got crop loan benefit and loans of 49 lakh farmers have to be waived.

While participating in bankers meeting, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Rs 7,000 crore worth crop loans were waived.

Stating that there was no question of fear of the Chief Minister, Vinod Kumar informed to continue agitation till the crop loan of all the farmers was waived.