KTR slams Congress for hollow promises

Taking a dig at Congress leaders, KT Rama Rao pointed out the absence of subsidies for crop investments in Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Mulugu: Training his guns on the Congress for its repeated failure to deliver on promises, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the party could not even provide potable water in Chhattisgarh where it was in power but was still leveling baseless allegations against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana.

Addressing the Irrigation Day celebrations at Mulugu on Wednesday, the BRS Working President highlighted the stark disparities in agricultural policies between Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Pointing out that though both States cultivated rice and cotton, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh procures only a paltry 12 quintals per acre from farmers, leaving them with no choice but to sell the remaining produce in the open market, subject to the whims of millers. He also criticized the lack of government protection and support prices for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders, Rama Rao also pointed out the absence of subsidies for crop investments in Chhattisgarh. In contrast, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana government was providing a financial assistance of Rs.10,000 per acre through the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The Minister called upon the people of Telangana to evaluate which party truly prioritized their interests, not just in terms of agriculture and drinking water, but across all aspects of development. He drew attention to the absence of 24-hour free electricity for farmers in Chhattisgarh, emphasizing the need for careful consideration when choosing whom to support and endorse.

Highlighting the remarkable progress in Mulugu, the Minister pointed out the transformation of Thandas and Gudems into Gram Panchayats under the governance of the BRS. To enhance facilities for people visiting the Collector and SP with their grievances, he said the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) was being constructed with an allocated budget of Rs.65 crore in Mulugu.

Earlier, he laid foundation stones for various development projects with a total investment of Rs.150 crore including the construction of IDOC in the presence of Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod. Foundation stones were also laid for the SP Office, a digital library, a model bus stand complex and the Sant Sevalal building. He also virtually inaugurated buildings for five model police stations.

Rama Rao also visited the UNESCO world heritage site of Ramappa temple at Palampet village near here.

