KTR lays foundation stones for development projects in Mulugu

Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao was accompanied by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Mulugu: Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao arrived here on Wednesday as part of the ongoing decade celebrations, and laid foundation stones for various development projects with a total investment of Rs 150 crore. He was accompanied by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod.

Rao was given a warm reception at Government Degree College, where he landed in a helicopter along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali. Later, he laid the foundation stone laid for the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) near the degree college, and the district police office building.

Foundation stones were also laid for government office buildings, a model bus stand complex, and the Sant Sevalal building. Following these ceremonies, Rama Rao proceeded to the UNESCO world heritage site of Ramappa temple at Palampet village near here.