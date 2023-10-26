KTR slams Congress for opposing Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu assistance disbursals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress for adopting an anti-farmer stance and labelled the party the number one villain for farmers.

In a strongly-worded statement, Rama Rao asserted that the Congress, if given the opportunity, would even consider stoppage of fresh drinking water and the 24-hour power supply as these schemes too remind them of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He was reacting to the Congress party’s letter to the Election Commission of India to stop disbursement of both the Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes as the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

The Minister went on to emphasize that the farmers of Telangana would not tolerate the Congress’s conspiracy to obstruct the distribution of Rythu Bandhu financial assistance, a scheme that has been pivotal in supporting farmers across the State. He warned that the Congress would face the repercussions of writing letters to the Election Commission aimed at disrupting the Rythu Bandhu initiative.

Highlighting the plight of farmers in Karnataka, Rama Rao remarked that they were facing hardships for trusting the Congress and voting it to power. He criticised the Congress’s proposal to limit power supply to farmlands in Telangana to just three hours, which would be detrimental to the agricultural sector.

Rama Rao called upon the people of Telangana to stand up against the Congress interference in the Rythu Bandhu scheme, reiterating his party’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and vowing to protect their interests.