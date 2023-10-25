BRS to launch KCR Bharosa campaign

Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: In a move that will hinge on the reputation and credibility of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in ensuring implementation of his election promises and going beyond even that, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is launching a new poll campaign titled KCR Bharosa.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the campaign aims to communicate the party’s vision closer to the people, with the party activists explaining about the BRS election manifesto, comprising 16 major promises to implemented upon getting re-elected for a third term in Telangana.

Rama Rao stated that upon returning to power, the BRS would release a job calendar and fill all the vacant positions in the State government at regular intervals. Further, the second phase of sheep distribution for Golla and Kuruma communities would also be completed.

Addressing Congress leaders and activists from Peddapalli who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan, he said as part of the BRS manifesto drafted by the Chief Minister, the BRS was committed to the increase Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers upto Rs 16,000 per acre per annum. The party would also enhance Aasara pensions to Rs.5,000 for the beneficiaries, apart from increasing pensions to the differently abled upto Rs 6,000.

“The BRS government will supply fine rice to all the ration card holders under its new scheme ‘Annapurna’ and also provide LPG cylinders to our women for a subsidised price of Rs 400,” he said.

Welcoming Congress leaders C Satyanarayana Reddy, Vemula Rammurthy and others back into the BRS, Rama Rao said the Telangana agitators had realised the importance of having the homegrown BRS party at the helm of affairs in Telangana.

“People have a deep-rooted connection with the BRS, which they regard as their own party. None of the other political parties share similar bond as the BRS with the people of Telangana,” he said.

Rama Rao recalled the challenges faced by the BRS after the State formation including power and water crisis. He stated that the Chandrashekhar Rao government has been addressing all major issues step-by-step. He said the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has transformed the landscape of Telangana, with several districts witnessing green fields and a remarkable agricultural growth. He said Telangana has progressed significantly in all sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

On the occasion, the Minister urged the public not to be swayed by the Congress’ promises. He pointed out that Karnataka was facing a severe power crisis under the Congress government which had promised seven hours of power supply to the agriculture sector. He advised against risking the stable growth of Telangana by trusting the Congress. He asserted that if given a chance, the people of Telangana would suffer similar fate as that of Karnataka.