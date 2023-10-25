KTR hits out at Congress over Karnataka power crisis

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the people of Karnataka were repenting for believing in the false promises of the Congress and voting it to power. He urged voters of Telangana not to repeat the same mistake and suffer for lack of power, water and other basic amenities.

Rama Rao also took a jibe at AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge stating that he was not the ‘real’ AICC president, but a mere ‘puppet’. Rahul Gandhi was dishing out electoral promises on behalf of the Congress party, while Kharge was nowhere to be seen in Telangana. “In what capacity is Rahul Gandhi making those promises on behalf of the Congress? As long as Rahul Gandhi is there, Kharge will never be the real chief of AICC,” he said, challenging Kharge to show a Congress-ruled State which was performing better than Telangana in any sector and to prove that the Congress was better than the BRS for Telangana.

At Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao said there were corruption charges against the Congress government in Karnataka, besides protests demanding for adequate power supply. He pointed out that farmers were coming onto the roads demanding power supply to water their crops. The Congress had promised seven hours of power and was now struggling to supply even five hours in Karnakata.

“TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had already declared that there were only small and marginal farmers in Telangana for whom three hours of power supply was sufficient. Farmers in Karnataka are facing a power crisis under the Congress regime and if the Congress is voted to power, the situation will be similar in Telangana as well,” he said.

The Congress had failed miserably and it had not only failed itself, but also failed India as a country and certainly the people of Telangana. He said the Congress was a party that was tried, trusted and dusted, and one which had done nothing for the people of Telangana despite being in power 11 times in the past. He exuded confidence that people of Telangana would reject the Congress which was inefficient and incompetent.

