KTR slams Rahul Gandhi for making mockery of Constitution

Sharing photographs of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with the newly defected MLAs from BRS on X, Rama Rao stated that Rahul Gandhi holds the Constitution in one hand, talks big that they will amend Schedule 10 of constitution to facilitate automatic disqualification of defected public representatives’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:54 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a tirade against the Congress leadership for making mockery of the Constitution of India, by promoting defection of BRS MLAs in violation of its anti-defection provisions.

However, he pointed out that the same Rahul Gandhi promotes defection of five BRS MLAs against the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

“And the Telangana Assembly speaker violates the Supreme Court decisions to decide on disqualification within three months. Is this protection of Constitution or mockery? We will make sure to take the matter to the Supreme Court of India,” he posted.