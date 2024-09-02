KTR slams Rahul Gandhi over Congress failure in Telangana

Gandhi must ensure that the Congress government in Telangana takes effective relief efforts and take responsibility for the disaster, said BRS leader KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s remarks on the Telangana government’s response to the floods here, and said the Congress leadership in the State had actually failed to deliver on its responsibilities during the ongoing crisis. Unlike Gandhi’s claims of ‘tireless efforts’, he said the State government’s performance was marked by inadequate relief efforts and lack of accountability.

“Rahul Ji, your government and the Chief Minister have failed the people of Telangana and their mandate,” Rama Rao said, adding that it was not enough for him to merely urge action. Gandhi must ensure that the Congress government in Telangana takes effective relief efforts and take responsibility for the disaster, he said, charging the Congress party with shattering Telangana’s vision due to its neglect, leading to a growing loss of faith among the people. “If you truly care about Telangana as much as you claim, these many instances of gross negligence and deliberate harm wouldn’t be happening,” he said.

The BRS leader also questioned the purpose of an elected government if people were left to fend for themselves during such crisis. “The onus of this systematic failure is on the Congress Party. If people have to fend for themselves and pray for a miracle instead of receiving timely aid, what is the point of an elected government?” he questioned.