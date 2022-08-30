KTR tests positive for Covid-19

07:23 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to all the people, who had met him recently to take the tests and follow the protocols accordingly.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has tested positive for covid on Tuesday and is under home isolation. He appealed to all the people, who had met him recently to take the tests and follow the protocols accordingly. Following a few symptoms, the Minister undergone the covid test and results were positive.

The Minister tweeted “Thought this was behind us but clearly it isn’t. After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it’s positive. Will be isolating at home I request all who met with me over the last few days to kindly get tested & take precautions”