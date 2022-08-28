KTR questions lack of action by CBI, ED in BJP-led Karnataka despite corruption charges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:05 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

File Photo KT Rama Rao listed out allegations against the BJP-led government in Karnataka which was slapped with corruption charges by its own party leaders, contractors and even seers

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao ridiculed the corruption charges levelled by BJP national president JP Nadda against the TRS government in Telangana, and advised him not to be a hypocrite. He listed out allegations against the BJP-led government in Karnataka which was slapped with corruption charges by its own party leaders, contractors and even seers.

Sharing the news clippings on social media on Sunday, Rama Rao tweeted that the situation in BJP-ruled Karnataka was shameful. He demanded to know where were the BJP allies CBI and ED who were being termed as ‘pocket’ agencies of the saffron party and targeting the Opposition parties.

“Rs 2,500 Cr to become CM; 40% commission in Education; 40% commission from Contractors; 40% commission in tourism; 30% commission for Grants to Mutts,” he tweeted.